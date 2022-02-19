BOSTON (AP) — Noah Kirkwood had a career-high 31 points and Harvard beat Cornell 77-72 in overtime on Saturday night.

Harvard opened overtime on a 9-2 run, capped by Evan Nelson’s 3-pointer, and outscored Cornell 12-7 in the extra period.

Kirkwood hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds. Luka Sakota added 18 points and seven rebounds for Harvard (13-10, 5-6 Ivy League). Kale Catchings had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Chris Manon had 15 points and six rebounds for the Big Red (13-10, 5-7). Sean Hansen added 13 points. Dean Noll had 11 points. Hansen made a layup with 36 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime tied at 65.

