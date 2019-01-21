Kraft celebrating 25 years as Patriots owner with AFC championship win

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots’ American Football Conference championship win came at a special time for owner Robert Kraft.

Monday marked 25 years since Kraft became the team’s owner. He celebrated this accomplishment knowing the Patriots have once again made it to the Super Bowl.

“I want to congratulate all the players, who were outstanding, and our coaching staff, and of course the fans who have been so supportive of us,” Kraft said following New England’s 37-31 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kraft has now won 10 conference championships, the most of any NFL owner since 1966.

He also sealed his 32nd post-season victory, the third most of any team, behind the owners of Pittsburgh and Green Bay.

This year’s trip to the Super Bowl will be the 11th in franchise history since Kraft took over the organization in 1994.

With five Super Bowl rings already and a sixth on the line, Kraft will rely on the dynamic duo of head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady to beat the Los Angeles Rams.

When the Patriots and the Rams meet in Atlanta for Super Bowl XIII, it will be 17 years to the day since the two teams met for Super Bowl XXXVI.

This was the first Super Bowl win for the Belichick-Brady dynasty when the Patriots beat the then-St. Louis Rams, 20-17.

