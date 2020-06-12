FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kraft Group has applied for a temporary entertainment license in hopes of holding a drive-in concert series in the Gillette Stadium parking lot.

The Foxborough Board of Selection discussed the request during a meeting on Tuesday.

This comes after several musicians, including Kenny Chesney, Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift, postponed or canceled their stops at Gillette Stadium for 2020 due to the coronavirus.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)