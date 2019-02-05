Kraft shows off new diamond-studded necklace at Pats championship parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots owner Robert Kraft showed off a new diamond-studded necklace during the Patriots championship parade on Tuesday.

“These are real, and I actually felt a little guilty,” Kraft said of the diamonds on his necklace, which was given to him at the Super Bowl after-party by rapper Meek Mill.

“He’s a great guy, and when we were privileged to win the Super Bowl, he took this off his neck and gave it to me,” Kraft said. “You can feel how heavy it is.”

The duo became friends years ago, and Kraft helped the Philadelphia rapper get released from prison.

“The guys on the team really think it’s cool and they like it,” Kraft said of his new necklace. “As a matter of fact, a lot of them said when I’m tired of wearing it, they’re happy to take it over.”

Kraft said he’s been blown away by the tremendous amount of support the Patriots have received, from making the Super Bowl feel like a home game to the hundreds of thousands who showed up at the parade.

“I was amazed that people would come again,” he said. “It’s wonderful.”

