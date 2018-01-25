Kyle Van Noy signs autographs for fans at Modell’s in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) — Patriots player Kyle Van Noy was in Boston Thursday evening to meet fans and get them pumped up for the Super Bowl.

Van Noy was at the Modell’s on Boylston Street for about an hour, sigining autographs and posing for pictures with fans. Some Patriots fans waited as long as an hour in the cold outside to get a good spot in line, with one man telling 7News he came up from Cape Cod.

Van Noy said he likes to meet the fans and thank them for their support.

“It’s fun to interact with fans because they’re just as excited as we are,” said Van Noy. “Their emotion rubs off on you and you feel the excitement and it gets excited about the game even though it’s far from now.”

Van Noy also said Rob Gronkowski, out with a concussion, will definitely be playing in the Super Bowl.

