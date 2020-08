FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England tight end Matt Lacosse said he will sit out the 2020 season, becoming the eighth Patriot to opt out of playing the season.

Lacosse and his wife are expecting their first child in November. He caught 13 passes and scored one touchdown last year.

The Patriots have the most players opting out of this season of any NFL team.

