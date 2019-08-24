Lance Kendricks suspended 1 game after violating NFL substance abuse policy

New England Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks has been suspended without pay for the first game of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse, according to the NFL.

The suspension stems from a 2017 incident, where Kendricks was cited for marijuana possession at a traffic stop in Wisconsin.

Kendricks is eligible to participate in all remaining preseason practices and the team’s final preseason game. He has appeared in two preseason games this summer after signing with the patriots on the eve of training camp, hauling in two catches for 39 yards.

He will be eligible to return to the Patriots’ active roster on Monday, Sept. 9, following the team’s Week 1 game vs. Pittsburgh, if he makes the team’s 53-man roster.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)