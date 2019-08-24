Lance Kendricks suspended for one game after violating NFL substance abuse policy

Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks has been suspended without pay for the first game of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse, according to a statement from the NFL.

Kendricks is eligible to participate in all remaining preseason practices and the team’s final preseason game.

He will be eligible to return to the Patriots’ active roster on Monday, Sept. 9, following the team’s Week 1 game vs. Pittsburgh, the statement said.

