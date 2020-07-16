BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans will be able to enjoy the ultimate game day experience on Lansdowne Street every time the Boston Red Sox play a home game this season.

The street will be closed to vehicle traffic during home games, allowing restaurants and bars to extend their patios out onto the pavement.

Each establishment will have safety and sanitizer measures in place to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Red Sox are slated to kick off the 2020 season against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on July 24.

