LeBron James visits Springfield to watch son at Hoophall Classic

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - King James visited the birthplace of basketball to cheer on his heir Monday, wowing local hoops fans.

James was rooting for his son, LeBron Jr. — known as Bronny — as his Sierra Canyon team took on Virginia’s Paul VI in the Hoophall Classic, an annual tournament featuring some of the nation’s best high school talent.

Paul VI got the win, but James was all smiles as he left the arena for a limo to take him back to Boston. James was in Massachusetts because his Lakers take on the Celtics at 7:30 p.m.

And while the high school players lit up the court, fans said James was the biggest star.

“People [were] standing up, cameras everywhere,” said Brian Ginnity. “Hands up videoing, Snapchatting, Instagramming doing whatever they can.”

“I raised my hand and he saw me and pointed at me and said whaddup and I was like ‘Oh shoot!’ so it was good,” Michael Gatobu, who said the tournament was a memorable time. “Everybody was into the game, the crowd was wild, everybody was clapping, everyone was into the game, it was dope. It was a great experience.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)