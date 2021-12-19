BOSTON (AP) — Chris Ledlum had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Harvard to a 62-54 win over Holy Cross on Sunday.

Noah Kirkwood had 11 points for Harvard (7-4). Samuel Silverstein added six rebounds.

Kyrell Luc had 17 points for the Crusaders (2-10), whose losing streak reached six games. Caleb Kenney added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Louth-M Coulibaly had 10 rebounds.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox