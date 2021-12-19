BOSTON (AP) — Chris Ledlum had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Harvard to a 62-54 win over Holy Cross on Sunday.

Noah Kirkwood had 11 points for Harvard (7-4). Samuel Silverstein added six rebounds.

Kyrell Luc had 17 points for the Crusaders (2-10), whose losing streak reached six games. Caleb Kenney added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Louth-M Coulibaly had 10 rebounds.

