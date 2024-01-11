(CNN) — Bill Belichick is leaving the New England Patriots after 24 seasons and winning six Super Bowl titles with the team, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic, citing unnamed team sources, say Belichick is not expected to return.

Reporters from the NFL Network, citing unnamed sources, say the Patriots and Belichick mutually agreed he would not return.

ESPN, citing unnamed sources, said the Patriots and Belichick are expected to part ways on Thursday.

It brings to an end one of the greatest head coaching runs in NFL history, during which time Belichick changed the fortunes of the Patriots organization.

Paired with era-defining quarterback Tom Brady, Belichick transformed the Patriots into one of the league’s juggernauts, almost consistently making deep playoff runs and contending for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, proving the benchmark for others.

But following Brady’s departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, the team has struggled in the regular season and playoffs, with New England finishing with a 4-13 record this past season.

