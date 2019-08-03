Legendary Patriots quarterback Tom Brady turns 42

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aug. 3 holds a special place in the hearts of many Patriots fans.

It is Tom Brady’s birthday — and number 12 is now 42.

The Patriots quarterback should be able to have a relaxing day because the team didn’t practice.

The 6-time Super Bowl champion is now the oldest active quarterback in the NFL.

He is the third oldest current player overall, behind a pair of kickers Matt Bryant and one of Brady’s former teammates, Adam Vinatieri.

Brady entered the Patriots organization in 2000 after getting picked 199th in the NFL draft.

He has been called the G.O.A.T. due to his many accomplishments, including world titles in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

