‘Let me earn it’: Antonio Brown hoping for second chance with Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Wide receiver Antonio Brown is hoping the New England Patriots give him a second chance.

Brown spent just 11 days with the defending Super Bowl champions, who released him amid allegations that he sexually assaulted his former trainer.

The trainer has since voluntarily withdrawn a civil lawsuit against Brown in federal court and refiled the case in state court.

On Wednesday, Brown took to Instagram Live to ask his fans to reach out to the Patriots for him.

“You guys that follow the Patriots, tell them to call me,” he said. “They still gotta pay me, so might as well let me earn it.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sept. 29 that Brown could file grievances and appeals as he looks to recoup millions of dollars he believes the Patriots owe him.

Brown is reportedly looking to recoup from the Patriots a $1 million salary guarantee, a $9 million signing bonus, $64,000 in unpaid Week 3 salary and $20 million for a option year in 2020.

