BOSTON (AP) — Liam Ohgren was the only one to score in a seven-round shootout, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Boston Bruins 5-4 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Ohgren had tipped in the tiebreaking goal 7:34 into the third period before Andrew Peeke’s shot from the point hit the post, bounced off the back of goalie Kevin Lankinen’s arm and went into the net, tying it at 4-all with 3:44 left in regulation.

Linus Karlsson had two goals and Max Sasson also scored for the Canucks. Lankinen, playing his first game since Dec. 8, made 38 saves in regulation to stop a personal six-game losing streak.

Morgan Geekie, the NHL’s second-leading goal scorer, had his 25th goal for Boston, which has lost three of four.

Pavel Zacha and Tanner Jeannot also scored for the Bruins, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 18 shots in regulation.

Ohgren shifted around Swayman and tucked in a backhander in for the shootout winner.

Vancouver had taken a 2-1 edge when Karlsson redirected a shot into the net on Evander Kane’s pass from the corner 4:22 into the second period before Boston scored twice in just over two minutes.

Zacha knocked a shot into a wide-open net to tie it 2-2 after Lankinen came too far out trying to stop Nikita Zadorov’s rush before he sent a pass across.

Jeannot scored on a one-timer from the right circle after collecting Mark Kastelic’s spinning, backhand pass at 12:05 of the period.

Karlsson’s second came on a rising wrister under the crossbar, tying it 3-3 just 3:53 in the third.

Coming off a victory at the New York Islanders on Friday, the Canucks were outshot 13-3 until Max Sasson slipped a wrister past Swayman to tie it.

Up Next

Canucks: Close a five-game trip Monday night at Philadelphia.

Bruins: Host Ottawa on Sunday night.

