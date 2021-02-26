FORT MYERS, Fla. (WHDH) — A limited number of tickets for Boston Red Sox spring training exhibition games at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida went on sale Friday.

The Red Sox 2021 Grapefruit League schedule features matchups against the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Tampa Bay Rays.

In total, the team will play 29 games in 31 days, which includes 15 home games and 14 road games.

The Red Sox’s first exhibition game takes place on Sunday at Hammond Stadium at CenturyLink Sports Complex against the Minnesota Twins.

The club’s first home game will take place on Monday against the Atlanta Braves.

JetBlue Park will operate at about 24 percent of its normal capacity with heightened sanitation procedures, reduced contact measures, and physical distancing practices to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Spring training tickets for the home games can be bought here.

