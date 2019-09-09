(WHDH) — New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy missed the team’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night so he could be with his pregnant wife who went into labor.

Marissa Van Noy gave birth to the couple’s first child, whom they named Trae Ledgend Van Noy.

He weighed seven pounds and measured 19 inches, Kyle Van Noy announced on Instagram.

“Mom is doing great,” he wrote on Twitter. “We appreciate all the love and prayers.”

The Patriots went on to beat the Steelers, 33 to 3.

Last night was incredible! We welcomed a young king into the world! Trae Ledgend Van Noy!!!!!! Mom is doing great we appreciate all the love and prayers. #imadad #King #wifeylooksbeautiful #westillwon #patsnation — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) September 9, 2019

