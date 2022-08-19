FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Cisco Brewers have teamed up with the New England Patriots to launch a new beer ahead of the 2022 season.

“Forever New England Gameday IPA” features the classic “Pat the Patriot” logo on its can to match the throwback uniforms the New England will wearing during select home games this season.

Cisco is also teaming up with New Hampshire-based Green Mountain Taps to create custom tap handles for the beer.

The seasonal beer will be available in 4 and 12-packs throughout the northeast, as well as served at Gillette Stadium, Patriot Place and at Cisco’s five pubs across New England.

