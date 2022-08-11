FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Weeks before the start of the regular season, New England Patriots running back James White has announced his retirement from the NFL.

White, who was part of three Super Bowl-winning Patriots teams, tweeted the news at 11 a.m. Thursday morning, thanking his family, the team, and New England fans for their support over the years.

New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful.



This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next. pic.twitter.com/8qd0FbA0tW — James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 11, 2022

“Thank you to every coach, friend, family member who have watched and supported me throughout my career, it did not go unnoticed,” he said.

The news comes months after the 30-year-old signed a two-year, $5 million contract extension with New England, coming off of a hip injury that ended his season early in 2021.

Spending his entire career with New England, he rushed for 1,278 yards across his eight seasons, in addition to 3,278 receiving yards.

White scored some 36 touchdowns during regular season play, in addition to eight while in the playoffs.

New England originally drafted the Wisconsin player in 2014 as a fourth round pick.

