Louisiana Supreme Court won’t revive ‘NOLA no-call’ suit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s Supreme Court has refused to revive a New Orleans Saints fan’s lawsuit against the NFL over officials’ failure to call a penalty at a crucial point in a January playoff game.

The court denied a motion to rehear the case without comment Tuesday.

Attorney Antonio LeMon filed the lawsuit after officials failed to flag a Los Angeles Rams player for obvious pass interference and an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit. The no-call helped the Rams beat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.

The state Supreme Court ruled against LeMon in September . He at first said he wouldn’t appeal. But he changed his mind after the Catholic church cited elements of the NFL decision in a request to dismiss ongoing litigation against church officials over alleged sexual abuse.

