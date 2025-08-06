BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox fans can’t get enough good news lately. After winning their seventh straight game Tuesday night, Sox fans can keep the good vibes going after getting the news of the team extending young outfield star Roman Anthony to an eight year, $130M contract.

“I love that dirty water, right?” Rona Nickerl said, Red Sox fan. “I think it’s going to keep the momentum going and more power in the line up. I think he’s great, I just love him.”

Fans think the Red Sox hit it out of the park with the deal.

“He reminds me of a young Carl Yastrzemski and I think it’s a good choice,” said Justin Carmell, Red Sox fan. “It’s a level of intensity he brings to the game and makes the other players comprehend matching that intensity. Brings the team together.”

With just 46 games under his belt, fans are all in on the rookie sensation.

“This is a nice young team, and they are going to be here for a while,” Judy Wright said, Red Sox fan. “I think the team is going to take us to October. We are waiting for October, yeah.”

