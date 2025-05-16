NEW YORK (WHDH) - Celtics fans showing love to their fallen star, and Jayson Tatum sending it right back, writing “Love yall” on his Instagram story.

Fans love to hear JT meeting with his teammates in New York, continuing to contribute even if he can’t take to the floor.

Ryan Lazzerini wearing Tatum’s number in the Garden pro shop.

“I think he’s, like a motivation, spiritually,” said Lazzerini. “Like if they wanted to do anything, just do it for him, right? Cause they’re very connected. As a team. And it gives them even more to win for and to fight for.”

Tatum’s visit with the team Tuesday offered motivation fans think will pay off.

“I mean, he’s the heartbeat of the team, the heartbeat of the city,” said Celtics fan Matt Parker. “They’re going to go out, draw on that inspiration from him, and just go out there and win it for the city.”

“They’re taking all his heart and putting it into their hearts and then they’re going it after it,” said Celtics fan Ryan Wormmood. “So, game seven here we come. Yeah, we’re gonna get it tonight.”

And if that happens, should he return to the TD Garden for game seven, just for inspiration, fans say that could be a game changer.

“The crowd would be on their feet so long they wouldn’t even be able to start the game,” said Celtics fan Kapillani Kissil. “There would be so much cheering. It. Would be just like, aw, I mean, that’s the dream. You see him on the sidelines. Fingers crossed.”

