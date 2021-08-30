BOSTON (WHDH) - Loved ones are set to say a final farewell Monday to Dorchester hockey star Jimmy Hayes who died last week.

A funeral Mass is scheduled to take place at St. Ann’s Church on Neponset Avenue at 10 a.m.

The service will also be live-streamed in Florian Hall if the church reaches capacity.

Hayes won a national hockey championship at Boston College and played seven seasons in the NHL.

The 31-year-old died unexpectedly at his home in Milton on Aug. 23.

No other details were disclosed.

