BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHDH) — Football fans are being given the opportunity to get married inside a unique wedding venue with 70,000 guests.

The Buffalo Bills and jewelry store Reeds Jenns launched the “Halftime Wedding Experience of a Lifetime” contest in search of one lucky couple to get married at New Era Field on Sept. 29, during the Bill’s game against the New England Patriots.

The selected couple will receive custom Bills jerseys, tickets to the game for them and 20 guests, and an on-field ceremony at halftime. This will be followed by a celebratory reception.

To enter to win, contestants must explain why they are the perfect fit for the experience by filling out this form.

Forms are being accepted until July 7.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)