With Cam Newton released from the Patriots, all eyes are now on Mac Jones — and he’s already drawing comparisons to the person who quarterbacked the team before Newton.

Jones shares a style of play with former Patriots QB Tom Brady — both are pocket passers with good instincts for finding the open man. But while Brady was picked 199th in the draft, Jones was the Patriots’ first pick, coming in at number 15.

Brady led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl win after taking over as quarterback, but Jones said he’s just concentrating on the basics right now.

“I’m young and I know that, and I have to produce on the field … and fix every problem,” Jones said. “If I can do that, things will work out.”

