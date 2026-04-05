BOSTON (AP) — Jackson Merrill had three hits, including a solo homer in the eighth inning that gave the Padres the lead, and San Diego rallied from a four-run deficit on Sunday to beat Boston 8-6 and send the Red Sox to their seventh loss in their last eight games.

Manny Machado connected for a three-run homer and ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts also got three hits for the Padres.

The Red Sox scored four in the third inning but San Diego got three in the top of the fourth after Machado kicked away a pickoff attempt — perhaps not unintentionally — to put runners on second and third. Machado’s first homer of the season in the fifth gave the Padres a 6-4 lead.

Boston tied it in the seventh on Masataka Yoshida’s two-run double. It was his third straight hit after starting the season 0 for 10. Wilyer Abreu also had three hits for Boston.

Padres starter Walker Buehler, the longtime Dodger who spent part of last season in Boston, was pulled with two outs in the four-run third. Ranger Suarez was pulled from his first start for the Red Sox at Fenway Park after giving up a leadoff single in the fifth.

Jeremiah Estrada (1-1) was awarded the win after pitching a perfect eighth. Mason Miller worked the ninth for his fourth save.

Tyler Uberstine (0-1) took the loss in his major league debut. He allowed Merrill’s homer as one of three hits and a walk, striking out two in 2 2/3 innings.

Up next

The Padres visit Pittsburgh for the start of a three-game series. RHP Germán Márquez (0-1) will face Pirates right-hander Bubba Chandler (0-0) in the opener.

Boston stays home for three games against Milwaukee, with Brayan Bello (0-1) going Monday night for the Red Sox against fellow righty Brandon Woodruff (1-0).

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