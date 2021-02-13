Maine opts out of men’s basketball season

The University of Maine men’s basketball team has opted out of the remainder of the season. The team had not been cleared for practice or competition since Jan. 17.

University President Joan Ferrini-Mundy and athletic director Ken Ralph supported the decision.

The Black Bears played nine games this season, going 2-7, 2-6 in America East.

“For the last several months, our athletic administrators, especially director of athletics Ken Ralph, and our training staff, especially Ryan Taylor and Bryan Schopieray, have all worked tirelessly to give us the opportunity to compete,” coach Richard Barron said. “In addition, many others on our campus from team physicians to our Emergency Operations Center members have also worked very hard to allow for us to play.

“I want to thank everyone for their efforts. Despite the outcome, those efforts were worth it and gave us a chance to pursue our passion. We are all grateful.”

