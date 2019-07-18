(WHDH) — The man accused of shining a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs pleaded guilty Wednesday to disturbing the peace.

Dwyan Morgan, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was ordered to pay a $500 fine after a local news cameraman allegedly captured him pointing the laser at Brady at least three times during the fourth quarter of the game on Jan. 20, according to a Jackson County Court spokesperson.

Morgan told Inside Edition in May that he knows what he did was wrong, saying that he didn’t intend on hurting Brady just “maybe distract him.”

He added that he’s “not gonna apologize to Brady or the Patriots.”

The Patriots went on to defeat the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime before winning Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams.

