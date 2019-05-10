(WHDH) — The man charged with shining a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs says he has no intentions of apologizing.

Dwyan Morgan, 64, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, faces a single count of disturbing the peace after a local news cameraman captured the laser on Brady at least three times during the fourth quarter of the game on Jan. 20.

Morgan told Inside Edition that he knows what he did was wrong, saying that he didn’t intend on hurting Brady just “maybe distract him.”

He added that he’s “not gonna apologize to Brady or the Patriots.”

Morgan faces up to a year in jail or a fine up to $1,000 if found guilty.

“I didn’t think it would go this far,” he said. “I shouldn’t have done it.”

Morgan is due in court on July 17.

The Patriots went on to defeat the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime before winning Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams.

