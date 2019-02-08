VISALIA, Calif. (WHDH) — A man in California may have made a deal of his lifetime when he bought a Babe Ruth baseball card for $2.

Dale Ball recently picked up the card at a collectibles store from an owner who believed it was fake.

Ball had the card checked by an antique expert, who believes it’s real.

One expert valued the card between $20,000 and $30,000, but Ball believes it’s a rare card made in 1921 and wants to start the bidding at $2 million.

He says that once it sells, he’ll be sure to go back to the collectibles store owner to show his thanks.

“God blessed me, and I intend to bless the guy that I got it from,” Ball said. “I will go back to the store when it’s all over to give him a proper payment for it.”

The card has yet to be authenticated, so it’s still an open question whether it’s real or not.

