Manager: Multiple Red Sox test positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - As some Red Sox players took the field at Fenway Park for their first day of training camp Friday, manager Ron Roenicke confirmed that others had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We do have some positive tests, and with covid laws and the rules that MLB has placed on protocols, I won’t be able to give the names on these,” Roenicke said.

All players were tested before returning to Fenway, and Roenicke said he can’t discuss results for specific players unless he has their permission. But he did confirm pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez is at home and separated from his household because one of his family members is sick.

Pitcher Collin McHugh said he wasn’t surprised some players have tested positive.

“I think some positives were going to be expected,” McHugh said. “Guys were coming from different areas of the country, different parts of the world. To think that everyone would come back 100 percent, that was the hope, but obviously it’s not going to happen.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)