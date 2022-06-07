BOSTON (WHDH) - Marcus Smart is giving two Celtics fans a chance to attend Game 3 against the Warriors on Wednesday through a raffle to benefit charities.

Tickets for the raffle, available at 36finals.com, give participants a chance to win two tickets to the game, as well as a dinner tasting for two at Arya Trattoria and a one-night stay at XV Beacon Hotel.

All proceeds from the raffle will benefit Smart’s YoungGameChanger Foundation and The MW Fund.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)