Martin Richard Foundaton and Bruins to host ‘MR8K’ race

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Martin Richard Foundation and the Boston Bruins have teamed up for a road race that will honor first responders.

The “MR8K” will be held on Labor Day in September. The race will honor first responders and raise money for them. The 5K’s finish line will be center ice at TD Garden. Martin Richard’s father, Bill Richard, said his son was a huge Bruins fan and it felt appropriate to put something together with the team.

“We’re just fortunate in Boston to have historic franchises. And to not have something in the TD Garden, it seemed like something was missing,” said Bill Richard.

Registration for the race has already started online.

