Martinez carries New Hampshire over UMass Lowell 74-63

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jayden Martinez had 22 points as New Hampshire defeated UMass Lowell 74-63 on Saturday.

Martinez hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo had 16 points for New Hampshire (9-8, 8-6 America East Conference). Nick Johnson added 15 points and six rebounds. Qon Murphy had 10 points.

Bryce Daley had 15 points for the River Hawks (7-9, 6-6). Connor Withers added 12 points. Kalil Thomas had 10 points.

UMass Lowell defeated New Hampshire 74-69 on Friday.

