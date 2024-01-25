BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Martinook scored on a breakaway to snap a tie with 2 1/2 minutes left and Spencer Martin stopped 25 shots Wednesday night to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat Boston 3-2, halting the Bruins’ six-game winning streak.

Brad Marchand scored a pair of third-period goals to tie Ray Bourque on the Bruins’ career list as Boston rallied from a two-goal deficit. But Martinook took a feed from Martin Nečas and wristed the puck through Linus Ullmark’s legs for the lead.

Nečas and Teuvo Teräväinen also scored for the Hurricanes, giving them a 2-0 advantage after two periods.

Boston cut the margin to one when Trent Frederic fought for the puck behind the net and then slid it across the slot to Marchand. The same line delivered eight minutes into the third when Marchand poked the rebound of Charlie Coyle’s shot through Martin’s legs to tie it.

Marchand has 395 goals — all with Boston. Bourque, the Hall of Fame defenseman and five-time Norris Trophy winner, scored 395 of his 410 career goals with the Bruins.

Ullmark made 30 saves for Boston in his second start since missing 10 days with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host New Jersey on Thursday night.

Bruins: Visit Ottawa on Thursday night.

