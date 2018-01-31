Massachusetts couple wins Super Bowl tickets in Bass Pro Shops contest

(WHDH) — A Massachusetts couple is packing for a long drive to Minnesota after they won Super Bowl LII tickets in a contest.

Pam and Bill signed up to win free tickets as part of a contest through Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place. They never expected to get a call back.

“It’s unbelievable, really,” said Bill. “We never even dreamed something like this would happen.”

There are no available flights to Minneapolis and all the hotels are booked. However, the couple said they are determined and plan to drive the 20 hours to get there.

“I don’t know, we’re just kind of going through the motions,” said Pam. “There’s no time to stress out.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)