Matt Light hosting raffle for fans to meet Brady, Gronkowski, Brees after game in Tampa

(WHDH) — Former New England Patriots offensive tackle Matt Light is giving fans the opportunity to meet Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, as well as New Orleans Saints quarterback Drews Brees, after they battle it out on the field this season.

Fans can enter the once-in-a-lifetime raffle by donating just $10 to the Light Foundation, which helps at-risk kids.

“The fact that Drew Brees, who is one of the best quarterbacks to ever have played the game, playing arguably the best quarterback, well I think it’s a game that everybody, whether you’re a fan a football or the New England Patriots or a Tom Brady fan, would love to do,” Light said.

Along with meeting the star players, the winner will also receive two premium club seat tickets to the Buccaneers home game against the Saints, two on-field, pre-game passes, a two-night hotel stay at the Hilton in Clearwater Beach, Florida, two round-trip, coach airfare tickets, ground transportation to and from the airport, autographed jerseys, and a dinner for two at the Island Way Grill in Clearwater Beach with Matt and Susie Light the night before the game. The winner will also tailgate with former Buccaneer Mike Alstott, Matt Light and their friends.

A second place winner will receive two suite tickets for the New England Patriots home opener.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)