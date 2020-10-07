The McCourty twins have pledged to donate $50,000 to a high school in East Boston as students continue with remote learning.

Devin and Jason McCourty, who both play for the New England Patriots, announced on Twitter that they want to help “#BridgeTheDigitalDivide” by donating to Greater Egleston High School.

“In Boston, over 1,200 families lack internet access at home, and even more are without computers,” they wrote.

The donation will go toward programming partnerships and remote makerspace equipment.

The twins teamed up with the Player Coalition to make this donation.

