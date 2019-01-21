McCourty twins to make history during Super Bowl LIII

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two members of the New England Patriots defense will make history as the first set of twins to ever play in the same Super Bowl.

Jason and Devin McCourty will head down to Atlanta to compete in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3, after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 37-31, to win the AFC championship.

Devin McCourty has been to the big stage before; however, this is the first time his twin brother Jason will be joining him.

Jason McCourty spent the previous 10 years with the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans, but only attended the Super Bowl as Devin’s guest.

In an Instagram video posted to the twins’ account following the AFC title game, Jason McCourty can proudly be heard yelling, “I’m going to the Super Bowl and I’m not a guest of Dev!”

The Patriots also have another set of twins on the team, Jacob and Cody Hollister, but Cody did not play this year and Jacob had limited snaps.

