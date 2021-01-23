McCoy scores 16 to lift Boston University over Lafayette 81-76

FILE -- In this March 18, 2017, file photo, an official game ball with the March Madness logo sits in the court during a second-round men's college basketball game between Villanova and Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File)

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Javante McCoy had 16 points, including four free throws in the final 20 seconds, and nine rebounds as Boston University edged past Lafayette 81-76 on Saturday.

Walter Whyte had 14 points for Boston University (2-5, 2-5 Patriot League), which ended its five-game losing streak. Jack Hemphill added 13 points. Jonas Harper had 12 points.

Justin Jaworski had 20 points for the Leopards (5-2, 5-2), whose five-game winning streak ended with the loss. E.J. Stephens added 13 points. Three players scored 12 each.

