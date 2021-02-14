McCoy scores 21 to carry Boston University over Holy Cross 86-68

FILE -- In this March 18, 2017, file photo, an official game ball with the March Madness logo sits in the court during a second-round men's college basketball game between Villanova and Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Javante McCoy scored 21 points with six assists as Boston University beat Holy Cross 86-68 on Sunday.

Walter Whyte had 16 points for Boston University (4-6, 4-6 Patriot League), which ended its five-game home losing streak. Sukhmail Mathon added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Boston University scored a season-high 45 first-half points, leading by 15 at the break. The Terriers shot 63% for the game. McCoy made 7 of 9 shots.

Gerrale Gates had 16 points for the Crusaders (3-9, 3-9). R.J. Johnson and Austin Butler each scored 12 points.

Boston U and Holy Cross meet for a third straight time on Wednesday.

