BOSTON (AP) — Javante McCoy had a season-high 27 points as Boston University narrowly beat Binghamton 68-63 on Saturday.

Sukhmail Mathon had 16 points and eight rebounds for Boston University (7-3). Jonas Harper added six rebounds. Fletcher Tynen had eight rebounds.

Hakon Hjalmarsson had 18 points for the Bearcats (2-5). Tyler Bertram added 14 points. Dan Petcash had 11 points.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox