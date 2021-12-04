BOSTON (AP) — Javante McCoy had a season-high 27 points as Boston University narrowly beat Binghamton 68-63 on Saturday.

Sukhmail Mathon had 16 points and eight rebounds for Boston University (7-3). Jonas Harper added six rebounds. Fletcher Tynen had eight rebounds.

Hakon Hjalmarsson had 18 points for the Bearcats (2-5). Tyler Bertram added 14 points. Dan Petcash had 11 points.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)