JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Javante McCoy had 18 points to lead six Boston University players in double figures as the Terriers got past Northern Illinois 76-58 on Sunday in the Jacksonville, Classic.

Fletcher Tynen added 13 points for the Terriers (3-2). Walter Whyte chipped in 11, Jonas Harper scored 11 and Nevin Zink had 11.

Keshawn Williams had 13 points for the Huskies (1-3). Chinedu Kingsley Okanu added 12 points. Trendon Hankerson had 10 points.

