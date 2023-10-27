BOSTON (AP) — Mason McTavish scored on a 2-on-1 break with 2:52 remaining in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

McTavish converted on a pass from forward Leo Carlsoon and scored five-hole on Boston goalie Linus Ullmark.

“It was nice to get rewarded there at the end,” McTavish said.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, while Charlie McAvoy added three assists, but Boston surrendered a 3-1 lead in the third period and lost for the first time this season. Charlie Coyle and Matt Grzelcyk also scored for the Bruins, now 6-1 on the franchise’s centennial season.

Anaheim forced overtime on Troy Terry’s goal with 14.7 seconds left in regulation.

Ullmark made 28 saves while John Gibson stopped 30 shots for the Ducks, who lost to the Bruins earlier this week on their home ice.

“Sometimes you have luck and sometimes you don’t. That’s how it is. Hopefully we get a bounce the next game,” Ullmark said. “You can be (upset) right now and let it go for tomorrow.”

Anaheim (3-4) jumped in front with five minutes left in the opening period with the help of a fortunate bounce. Defenseman Rako Gudas fired a rocket from just inside the blue line that deflected off the skate of Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm and past Ullmark. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery wanted the officials to review for possible goalie interference but the call on the ice stood.

The Ducks outshot the Bruins in the opening period (9-6) but only enjoyed a 1-0 lead after going 0 for 2 on the power play. Anaheim outshot Boston 32-30.

“We thought we played them tough in Anaheim and wanted to come out and play that same game and same style. Obviously it’s a great win,” Ducks forward Trevor Zegras said.

After Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe was called for cross-checking, Coyle tied it early in the second period as he camped in front of Gibson and converted a feed from Pastrnak. The Bruins tallied the next goal as Grzelcyk fired from the right circle for the first goal of the season by a Boston defenseman.

“These are games you want to finish the right way, but we’ve got to learn from it. That’s all you can do,” Coyle said.

The third of three unanswered goals scored by Boston in the second period was delivered by Pastrnak, who pounced on the loose puck after tracking down his own rebound at 16:40. The forward now has six goals in seven games.

Anaheim’s fifth and final power-play opportunity of regulation came with 3:59 remaining after Boston forward Patrick Brown — recalled from AHL Providence before Thursday’s game — was sent to the box for hooking. Still down two goals, the Ducks pulled Gibson for a 6-on-4 advantage and struck with 1:55 left as Carlsson crashed the net after Ullmark made several stops.

“I thought we finessed it a couple of times and they kept it in the blue line,” Montgomery said. “Even when we went up 3-1, we had numerous opportunities to extend the lead, but we didn’t close out the game.”

A four-year college hockey player at the University of Maine, Montgomery took time before the game to offer his condolences to the victims of the mass shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday night.

“I know how great the culture is in that state, and I know how great the people are. My heartfelt sympathies to everybody that’s impacted,” Montgomery said. “The Boston Bruins offer our sympathy and condolences to the victims and families that suffered.”

Added Ullmark, “Losing a hockey game while people up there lost lives and loved ones, it puts everything in perspective. It’s pretty easy to let this one go.”

UP NEXT

Ducks: Continue three-game road trip at Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

Bruins: Host Detroit on Saturday night. It will be Boston’s first game of the season against an Eastern Conference team.

(Copyright (c) 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)