(WHDH) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was surprised with a generous birthday gift from some high-profile friends.

Kraft turned 80 on Saturday and received a blue Bentley from rappers Meek Mill, Jay-Z and others.

Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin also pitched in for the pricey gift and presented it to the shocked Pats owner.

The Bentley is apparently one that Kraft has wanted for some time.

Kraft’s relationship with Meek Mill started through Rubin and grew as he worked to get the rapper freed from prison in 2018.

In the past, Meek Mill has gifted Kraft a diamond championship neckless after the Patriots’ Super Bowl win in 2019.

