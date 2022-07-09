BOSTON (WHDH) - The 2022 NHL Draft is in the rearview and the Bruins have added six new youngsters to their prospect pool.

Center Mathew Poitras was the first prospect the Bruins took off the board. The Guelph Storm product was selected with the 54th pick on the second round after registering a 50-point season in the Ontario Hockey League.

Cole Spicer was the second of three straight centers prospects the Bruins brought into the fold when they took the future Minnesota -Duluth Bulldog with the 117th pick in the fourth round. Spicer was the only American selected by the Bruins.

At six-feet tall, Dans Locmelis is taller than most NHL centers but registered 18 goals and 16 assists playing in Sweden. The Latvian forward represented his home country at the 2021 World Junior Championships.

French-Canadian Frédéric Brunet is a defenseman but has spent time at the same training facility as Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron. The Bruins may be hoping the blue line-patroller shows some of the same two-way acumen as his potential future captain displays.

The Bruins shifted their sights to the backstop when they drafted goalie Reid Dyck with the 183rd pick of the sixth round. The 18-year-old spent 2022 with the Swift Current Broncos of the WHL and posted a .884 save percentage with a 6-12-1 record.

Finally, the selection of lefty defenseman Jackson Edwards brought the Bruins’ draft week to a close when they selected the Canadian with the 200th pick in the seventh round.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)