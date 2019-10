SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WHDH) — The most popular member of the San Francisco 49ers has never even taken a snap on the football field.

Meet Zoet, a one-year-old French Bulldog who is the team’s official emotional support dog.

The players say Zoey has a strong impact on their mental health by helping them relax.

Zoey is the NFL’s first emotional support dog.

