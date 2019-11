FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A touching memorial is on display at Gillette Stadium.

An American flag was formed by the thousands of dog tags of military members who have died during the War on Terror since Sept. 11, 2001.

The memorial will be in Foxborough through Sunday night for the Patriots Salute to Service game against the Dallas Cowboys.

