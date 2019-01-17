Midwest businesses make name changes to show who they support ahead of AFC title game

KANSAS CITY (WHDH) — Two Midwest businesses called an audible when they made name changes to make sure everyone knows they’re not New England Patriots fans ahead of the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

At the Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City, the popular Patriot roller coast is now called the Patrick in honor of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“It’s a high flying ride, kind of like Patrick Mahomes and the offense,” said Chris Foshee, spokesperson for the park. “It’s got some loops and our defense is known to throw the opposition some loops.”

In Wichita, the Brady Nursery and Garden Center is now the Mahomes nursery, another nod to the Chiefs’ young star.

“I laughed, I joked about it, I thought it was funny,” owner Cathy Brady said. “But I had no idea that it would spread the way it has.”

Brady says she’s not related to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady but she knows people who share his name.

“My grandfather Brady was Thomas Terrence and I have a cousin named Tom Brady,” she said.

Foshee and Brady both project that Kansas City will defeat New England on Sunday.

