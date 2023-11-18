BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins player Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave from the Boston Bruins after an incident, according to the team.

In a statement Saturday, the Bruins said, “The Boston Bruins are aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening. Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time.”

No additional information was immediately available.

